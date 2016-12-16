Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of people put on their running shoes last summer to take part in the Huddersfield Marathon.

Now organisers are formulating their plans for the 2017 event – and want to hear from charities keen to benefit and businesses willing to help with sponsorship.

Birchencliffe-based Team OA Ltd, which stages the event, relaunched the Huddersfield Marathon in 2014 – after a gap of more than 20 years.

This year, the challenging course took runners from the starting point at YMCA’s Laund Hill complex in Salendine Nook to Old Lindley, Jagger Green, Outlane, Stainland, Krumlin, Scammonden, Pole Moor, Scapegoat Hill, Golcar and Longwood.

For 2017, the University of Huddersfield has given permission for the race route to pass through its Queensgate campus – raising the profile of the marathon in the town. A detailed revised race route will be published soon.

Team OA Ltd is now seeking local charities to work with for the next running of the race on June 4.

Ideally, the charities will be based in Kirklees, operate primarily for the benefit of Kirklees residents and be prepared to work with the marathon organisers to help maximise participation, profile and therefore their benefit from the race.

To fund the additional costs of safely running the revised race route and making the race more rewarding for participants, supporters and the chosen charities, the organisers are also urgently seeking local businesses to sponsor the race – with several sponsorship packages available.

Wane Law, of Team OA Ltd, said: “Marathons are always a significant vehicle for raising money for good causes, with runners often using their charity of choice as a motivation for taking part – and keeping going to the end! Therefore, the more runners, the larger the benefit to charities is likely to be.”

The race aims to provide “a rugged physical test that is an integral part of the Huddersfield sporting calendar, whilst helping some of the less fortunate in the town and encouraging community cohesion, in a way that is worthy of local pride and support.”

Said Wane: “We believe there is a place in the Huddersfield sporting calendar for a race that brings attention to the town in a positive way and is also able to demonstrate considerable good to the local community by charitable donation, encouraging community cohesion and also a feel good factor from having a race to be proud of.

Tem OA Ltd specialsies in organising marathons and cycle races, including the strength-sapping White Rose Ultra Marathon in November taking in sections of the Kirklees Way, the Pennine Way and local tarcks and routes.

To contact the race organisers email bev@huddersfieldmarathon.co.uk or call 07808 220410.