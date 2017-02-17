Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A FAST food fan has branded a McDonald’s restaurant in Huddersfield a ‘special kind of stupid’ after serving him a distinctly unhappy meal.

Jacob Payne was hoping for an early morning meaty treat at the Kirkgate branch in the town centre on Friday.

But he wasn’t 'loving it' when he was accidentally served a meat -free ''cheeseburger''.

Jacob, from Holmfirth, tweeted: “This morning in Huddersfield, cheeseburger with no burger. That’s a special kind of stupid. #worstmealever #goodstarttotheday.”

He added: “Bad do when you have one job: put meat in bun with relish and cheese.”

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “We would like to apologise for Mr Payne’s experience.

“Every step is taken to avoid errors with our food and we would encourage him to contact customer services who will be able to look into this for him.”