Kind-hearted people have responded quickly to an appeal to help the homeless and needy in Huddersfield.

Last Friday we revealed that Huddersfield Mission needs £50,000 to provide essential services this winter and now already 10% of the total has been raised.

Huddersfield Mission manager Paul Bridges said: “So far we have raised £5,500 which is brilliant. Over 10% of the total. When we look a bit more closely at the figures the donation have come from two main sources – a small number of significant donations and a large number of smaller donations via cheque or people coming into the mission.”

He revealed that so far the number of text donations has been quite low but it’s really easy to do.

Text Donate - It is possible for people to donate £1, £2, £3, £4, £5 or £10 via the text donate. As an example, to donate £5, you would text the following to 70070: Book05 £5

The Mission’s campaign is supported by the Examiner along with Huddersfield-based Cummins Turbo Technologies.

The Mission provides meals along with counselling and support ... but it all comes at a cost. It helps around 800 people a year.

Its low cost café serves more than 10,000 meals a year and the evening café provides well over 3,000 free meals from November to March – the coldest and harshest months.

The Mission Cafe operates as a safe place for some of the most vulnerable people in society, people who are vulnerable, homeless, isolated or have alcohol, drug or mental health issues.

One way businesses across Huddersfield and Kirklees can help is to donate the equivalent of an item on the Mission’s wish list.

Company Gift List - this is how much it costs to run each aspect of the Mission’s services:

£18 - one client having one hour of advice, a meal and activity group.

£38 - one activity session for 10 people

£47 - one adviser for a day

£108 - the cost of running the evening café each night

£111 - a course of counselling (8 sessions)

£141 - the cost of providing advice for one day

£145 - a month of telephone calls for the advice service

£250 - the cost of the Christmas day meal

£540 - evening café for one week

£707 - advice for one whole week

£958 - a month of activity session (25)

£1,805 - specialist counselling service for 6 months

£4,056 - cost of all support services each week

How you can donate

Cash can be donated Monday to Friday at Huddersfield Mission on Lord Street from 9am-7pm.

Cheques made payable to Huddersfield Mission. Please hand in at the Mission or post to Huddersfield Mission 3-13 Lord Street, Huddersfield. HD1 1QA.

The Mission can receive donations by BACS transfer but please contact the Mission office for further details on 01484 421461.