Times have never been tougher for some people which is why a major campaign starts today to help Huddersfield’s hungry and homeless.

Huddersfield Mission needs £50,000 to provide essential services this winter and the Examiner, along with Huddersfield-based Cummins Turbo Technologies, is right behind them in providing the support they need for the appeal.

Now they want your help.

The aim is to get people and individuals to rally round to help those in dire need this winter ... and also give them a Christmas to remember.

Huddersfield Mission manager Paul Bridges said: “Every Christmas we are reminded that some in our community will face the festive period alone or on the streets. Many will struggle to heat their homes, let alone buy presents or eat the festive food many of us will enjoy. At Huddersfield Mission we know the lives of many of our customers are like this, not just at Christmas, but every day. We are asking the people and companies of Huddersfield to come together and help us make sure no-one is left out in the cold.”

He revealed that the Mission’s low cost café serves more than 10,000 meals a year and the evening café provides well over 3,000 free meals from November to March – the coldest and harshest months.

The Mission Cafe operates as a safe place for some of the most vulnerable people in society.

Paul added: “We have a dedicated advice team who work with and support more than 800 people each year. Not only do they provide immediate, practical support but build trusting, long term relationships so we can address underlying issues.

“We are proud of the work of our staff and volunteers and the impact they have on the lives of the people we work with. The Mission is rightly recognised by many people as the place where people who are vulnerable, homeless, isolated or have alcohol, drug or mental health issues can come and get help and support.

“By helping people tackle the underlying issues while continuing to provide support whenever needed we are achieving our goal of serving people, changing lives. With so many calls for help during the festive period we need to ensure our voice and cause is heard. We are helping people in situations that, unfortunately, any resident of Huddersfield could find themselves in at any time.”

The Mission will be using social media heavily throughout the appeal and will also be using a “Text to Donate” service for the first time to try and make it easier for people to support the campaign.

One way businesses across Huddersfield and Kirklees can help is to donate the equivalent of an item on the Mission’s wish list.

Paul added: “Many local people recognise the Mission as a place of help and support but this appeal will bring to life the real difference that we make to the lives of those we work with and the difference this makes to the wider community.”

The Examiner has kickstarted the campaign by donating £1,605 which was collected in a raffle at its Business Awards in November. One pound from every Examiner calendar sold will also go to the appeal.

Company Gift List

£18 - one client having one hour of advice, a meal and activity group.

£38 - one activity session for 10 people

£47 - one adviser for a day

£108 - the cost of running the evening café each night

£111 - a course of counselling (8 sessions)

£141 - the cost of providing advice for one day

£145 - a month of telephone calls for the advice service

£250 - the cost of the Christmas day meal

£540 - evening café for one week

£707 - advice for one whole week

£958 - a month of activity session (25)

£1,805 - specialist counselling service for 6 months

£4,056 - cost of all our support services each week

Huddersfield Mission Factfile

Its aims are:

A safe place in the heart of Huddersfield

A free advice and support service for a wide range of people with particular focus on supporting those who have mental health issues, are homeless or are vulnerable in some other way

A focus on the underlying cause as well as the immediate needs of its customers

A range of activity groups and volunteering opportunities to help its customers build self-confidence and life skills

A trusted community of volunteers, customers and staff where everyone is welcomed and valued

A faith based organisation that helps people to rebuild their lives and tell their stories to promote fairness and equality in our community

How you can donate

Cash can be donated Monday to Friday at Huddersfield Mission on Lord Street from 9am - 7pm

Cheques made payable to Huddersfield Mission. Please hand in at the Mission or post to Huddersfield Mission 3-13 Lord Street, Huddersfield. HD1 1QA

Text Donate - It is possible for people to donate £1, £2, £3, £4, £5 or £10 via the text donate. As an example, to donate £5, you would text the following to 70070: Book05 £5

The Mission can receive donations by BACS transfer but please contact the Mission office for further details on 01484 421461.