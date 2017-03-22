MP Barry Sheerman has called for the leaders of Kirklees Council to hold firm over plans to demolish fire-ravaged Newsome Mills.
Last month mill owner Panorama Living Ltd applied for listed building consent to demolish the ground floor of the mill and its weaving sheds – leaving the mill’s iconic tower intact.
Earlier this month Newsome Mills Campaign co-ordinator Diane Sims urged people to oppose the demolition of the structures.
She said Panorama Living’s plans to build houses following the demolition following last November’s fire would leave the clock tower standing alone and “out of context” and “very strange.”
Watch Next
- Health meeting in Slaithwaite0:50
- Burger with a pint of liquid cheese1:12
- Mobile phones and driving: changes in the law0:41
- Appeal to trace two men after a distraction theft0:38
- Changes to GCSEs mean students will be graded by 1:35
- Drone Footage of Sowerby Bridge landslip0:40
- Amazing video shows starlings murmuring over Brig1:45
- Farmer Scott Hall received a 'phone call' from a 0:35
And today the Labour Huddersfield MP said he wanted a meeting with Kirklees Council chief executive Jacqui Gedman and council leader Clr David Sheard to encourage them to stand up to the developers.
He said they generally preferred to bulldoze existing structures and start with a “nice flat site. Whereas it looks to me that you could keep some of these iconic structures”.
Barry added: “We all know that there’s a great passion to retain some of the historic listed parts of the site.
“Doing it this way we could make it the centrepiece for the regeneration of Newsome.”
He said police were still investigating how the fire started.