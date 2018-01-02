Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A banned driver from Huddersfield has had her THIRD car seized by police after a catalogue of alleged road safety blunders.

After seizing a Vauxhall Corsa in Newsome on New Year’s eve, police revealed the unnamed driver had previously had two other cars taken away by police.

Police also revealed that the driver had been using the car to ferry her children around - without them wearing seatbelts.

In a tweet, Kirklees proactive policing team said: “This car was seized from Newsome today.

“It is the 3rd vehicle we have taken from the driver who is disqualified. What’s worse is she uses it to ferry her children about and doesn’t even make them wear seatbelts!! #RoadSafety #seized.”

On December 12 the same police team seized four vehicles from the streets of Huddersfield because the drivers were uninsured.