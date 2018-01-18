Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield mum has spoken of her shock after a pool of vomit was left sitting in A&E for TWO hours before it was cleaned up.

Mother of three, Anne-Marie Senior, says she was disgusted that no-one bothered to clear up the mess after her nine-year-old daughter threw up by the reception desk at 11pm last Monday.

Mrs Senior took her daughter Matilda to HRI on the advice of NHS 111 out-of-hours phone line.

On arrival she found the department rammed with people who had been waiting for seven or eight hours.

But it was the lack of action after poor Matilda was sick that left her more upset.

She said: “It was very unpleasant for everyone sitting in reception.

“I laid paper towels over it as I felt terrible but they just left it, wheeling patients around it!”

Mrs Senior, who lives in Kirkburton, said she waited for six hours before being told to take Matilda to Calderdale Royal’s children’s unit.

She was there for a further six hours before her daughter was diagnosed with tonsillitis and flu.

She added: “I felt so sorry for the staff, who were so kind and caring.

“They were getting verbally abused by patients and were under enormous pressure, but stayed so polite and respectful.

“They’re doing an excellent job under such demoralising circumstances.

“I’m surprised they can face working under those conditions.”

She added: “We only went A&E after 111 strongly urged me to get her there within the hour.

“Out of hours care is rubbish – that’s to blame for A&E crisis I reckon.”

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust has been approached for comment.