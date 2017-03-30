Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A muslim group is inviting the wider community to ask them questions about the Holy Quran.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community want to remove misconceptions about the Holy Book and is holding an exhibition day at Huddersfield Town Hall on Saturday April 8, 11am-3pm, for people to find out more.

Fatihul Haq, President of Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Huddersfield South, said: “The public is welcome to come and see for themselves what this Holy Book really represents.

“It is hoped that through this exercise we shall be able to dispel many of the misconceptions that may have arisen about Islam and its teachings, especially with the atrocities that appear to be happening in the world and unfortunately get attributed to Islam and Verses of the Holy Quran.

“Living in a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society. We are enriched by this diversity and are able to draw on the distinctive strands of each community to create a more vibrant society. In addition, let us not forget we have a great deal in common and this should bring people together.

“Although religion can be seen as divisive, in essence it is a force that unites communities. Through understanding and learning about each other we can remove these misunderstandings and create a stronger society.”