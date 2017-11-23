Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield is among the most expensive towns and cities in the UK for student housing, a survey has revealed.

The average monthly rent spent by students in the town is £417 – putting Huddersfield seventh highest on the list compiled by online student letting agent StudentTenant.com.

The UK Student Accommodation Index analyses weekly rents paid by students in 2017 who booked accommodation in 56 university towns and cities in the UK via the website.

The report comes as developers revealed plans to turn Huddersfield’s Co-operative building into 140 student flats – adding three floors to the 1930s-built section and renaming it Renaissance Works.

The firm behind the plan, SKA Developments, has previously transformed Standard House at Half Moon Street and the former Thatcher’s furniture store in Dundas Street into student apartments.

The survey by StudentTenant.com said the average rent of £417 a month for student accommodation in Huddersfield compared with a UK average of £373.79.

Huddersfield is the seventh most expensive location after London (£730), Bristol (£510), Bedford £483, Cambridge (£475, Exeter (£462) and Sheffield (£420) and ahead of Worcester (£415), Portsmouth (£408) and Manchester (£404).

Liverpool was the cheapest with an average monthly rent of £324.

London, Canterbury, Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool were listed as the most popular university cities.

Danielle Cullen, managing director of StudentTenant.com, said: “It’s not surprising that London comes up top in the most expensive places to live for students.

“The market there has changed a lot in the last 10 years with a huge rise in purpose-built and luxury accommodation, inevitably pushing up prices.

“That’s not to say that there aren’t affordable options available wherever students choose to study. As the market grows, we’ll continue to see a more diversified range of options that cater to different budgets, particularly as more competition starts to erupt between the purpose-built student accommodation providers.

“It’s all about being efficient in your search, starting as early as possible to ensure you do not miss out on any deals and being prepared to make a few sacrifices – like perhaps living further away from university or having a smaller single bedroom.”

One property website listing student accommodation available in Huddersfield shows rents – including gas, electric, water, council tax and wireless internet – ranging from £520 to £368.