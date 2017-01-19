Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield New College marked a best-ever performance at a celebration evening.

The event marking the achievements of the Class of 2016 was attended by former student and Huddersfield University vice-chancellor Prof Bob Cryan, Kirklees Mayor Clr Jim Dodds; and Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney.

More than 250 students were recognised for their achievements while 65 academic awards were presented to students deserving extra recognition. They included Rishona Powell and Elizabeth Walsh for contributions to the wider community; Ella Caton and Jade Barber for contributions to the college community; Shaun Milne for overall outstanding academic achievement; and Luke Wood as most inspiring student. James Earl, director of sport at Bishop Burton College, presented awards on behalf of the Association of Colleges to Reece Purcell as its most inspiring student of 2016 and Rio Paralympian Jonathan Booth as Sport Performer of the Year. Principal Angela Williams also received an award to mark her outstanding leadership over the past 10 years.

Guests enjoyed a piano recital from Dan Dessoy, a solo trumpet performance by Joshua Sidding and a vocal solo from Neave Luckow.

During 2016, the college became the only sixth form college to be judged Outstanding by Ofsted across the board under its new inspection framework.