Huddersfield New College students to perform at new charity lunch event

Huddersfield New College students and Musica Kirklees will entertain at the first Kirklees and Calderdale Annual Charity Chistmas Lunch

Musica Kirklees at Marsden Jazz Festival 2016.

A college choir and a string quartet will perform at a charity Christmas lunch which makes its debut Huddersfield this December.

Huddersfield New College’s Performing Arts Group will join Musica Kirklees’ String Quartet at the first Kirklees and Calderdale Annual Charity Christmas Lunch.

The 15-strong choir will sing an array of songs including Billy Joel’s Lullabye and When Christmas Comes to Town from Polar Express, which includes a solo by a pupil at Thornhill Infant and Junior School.

The string quartet from Musica Kirklees, formerly Kirklees Music School, will perform a range of musical items from classical to modern. The charity lunch will be held at 12.30pm on December 15 at the Cedar Court Hotel, Ainley Top, in aid of the Bradley-based Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

It is based on the successful Wakefield Annual Charity Christmas Lunch, which was launched three years ago and last year raised £28,000 to support activities for young people across the district.

The Kirklees and Calderdale lunch is being organised by local businesses including James Robinson Fibres Ltd, Chadwick Lawrence, Stafflex, Faith PR and community business magazine TopicUK.

Tickets are priced at £50 each for tables of 10 to 12 people. Contact kaccl@crowther.accountants.

