Huddersfield nightspot Kewz Bar has closed – just months after its owners fought off attempts by the police to shut it down.

In March Hugh Pryce and Thamar Monet faced losing their livelihoods as West Yorkshire Police demanded Kirklees Council strip them of their licence.

Police decided to act after a series of incidents. These included a gun allegedly being fired into the ceiling of the bar and a man being stabbed.

Ms Monet appeared before a licensing panel and won the battle to stay open.

However, on Thursday it emerged that Kewz Bar had closed. Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told the bar had shut down during the case of two men accused of robbery.

The alleged incident happened on June 25 when a man was robbed of his gold chain and £150 cash. The two men charged over the offence were bailed with conditions including a ban on going to the nightspot.

But their solicitor Mike Sisson-Pell said: “There’s no point having that as a bail condition as Kewz has shut down.”

Later, when contacted by the Examiner, a tight-lipped Ms Monet said: “No comment, darling. Goodbye.”

It is not clear why the bar has shut down as Ms Monet had fought hard to save the licence.

She told the panel at Huddersfield Town Hall she and her husband had run the bar for more than 10 years and done their best to work with police at all times.

And she was furious when West Yorkshire Police decided to appeal the panel’s decision in May though their lawyers later withdrew the attempt telling magistrates there “has been a shift in the clientele attending the Kewz Bar and the number of incidents with Kewz Bar have greatly reduced.”

The man accused of firing a gun into the bar’s ceiling is due to stand trial at Bradford Crown Court in January. He and another man deny the charges.

The bar became notorious for violent incidents with police saying that between January 1, 2015 and February 21, 2016, a total of 30 offences had been recorded, mainly on Friday and Saturday nights.

A Kirklees Council spokeswoman said: “The council are aware that Kewz Bar has closed and it is the understanding of licensing officers that the decision to close was a management one.

“Although the premises have closed the premises licence, which permits the sale of alcohol, remains in place.”