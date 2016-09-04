Non-emergency patients have been urged to keep away from Huddersfield and Calderdale A&Es as hospital bosses gear up for a spate of junior doctors’ strikes between now and Christmas.

And outpatient appointments and planned operations are likely to be cancelled during walkouts which will last from 8am to 5pm from September 12 to 16, on October 5, 6, 7, 10 and 11, November 14 to 18 and December 5 to 9.

Doctors under consultant grade strike had already held previous strikes in protest at new contracts which Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt says he will impose on them.

Industrial action so far has included ‘all-out’ strikes, where medics walked out of A&Es.

Calderdale and Huddersfield Foundation Trust, which runs HRI and Calderdale Royal, said it was likely operations and appointments would be postponed.

Trust nursing director Brendan Brown said: “We are currently finalising our plans in response to the planned period of industrial action as our priority is the care and safety of our patients.

“While we are planning to ensure we minimise the impact on patient care where we can, it is likely our outpatient and operating capacity will be reduced as a result of the planned industrial action.”

And Mr Brown warned people only to use the hospitals’ A&Es for genuine emergencies.

“We’d strongly encourage patients, where possible, to avoid coming to A&E by using alternatives such as NHS 111, their GP and Out of Hours GP services if needed,” he said.

The strike, organised by the doctors’ union the BMA, will be the longest in the history of the NHS.

Chief executive of NHS Providers Chris Hopson said the proposed strikes will “lead to an estimated 125,000 lost operations and over one million lost outpatient appointments.”

He added: “With barely any notice for trusts to prepare this unprecedented level of strike action will cause major disruption and risk patient safety.

“NHS trust leaders agree with the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges that this action is disproportionate.

“Less than 40% of junior doctors supported rejection of an agreement strongly endorsed by their own representatives.

“None have voted in favour of four sets of five-day strikes – by far the most disruptive industrial action in NHS history.”

Patients Association Chief executive Katherine Murphy said: “From a patient’s point of view it is obviously catastrophic news – the scale of the industrial action is unforgivable.

“It’s putting patients under unnecessary stress and worry.”

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt wants to set up what he calls a 7 Day NHS and to do so wants to cut the number of hours over a weekend for which junior doctors can claim extra pay, offsetting this with a hike in basic pay.

But this has been a major sticking point in the dispute.

In May it looked as though a breakthrough had been reached in the dispute after both sides agreed to a new deal.

Then in July, the Government announced that it would impose a new contract after junior doctors and medical students voted to reject the contract brokered between health leaders and the BMA.

The BMA said it will call off the strikes if the Government agrees to stop the imposition.

Dr Ellen McCourt, who chairs the BMA junior doctors’ committee, said: “We want to resolve this dispute through talks, but in forcing through a contract that junior doctors have rejected and which they don’t believe is good for their patients or themselves, the Government has left them with no other choice.”