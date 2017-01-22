Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Light Railway has been a major attraction since it first opened in October 1991.

This week we are taking a look at days gone by on the 3.5-mile long miniature railway which runs from Clayton West through Cuckoo's Nest and Skelmanthorpe before terminating in Shelley Woodhouse.

The railway runs along the track bed of the Lancashire & Yorkshire Railway's former branch line, which dates back to 1879.

Passengers who take the scenic journey will see fine views of Emley Moor mast as well as travelling through the ancient woodland of Blacker Wood and the Shelley Woodhouse Tunnel.

The railway trips are very popular with families, particular during holidays when the railway puts on various special locos including Thomas and friends.

For details on events this year go to www.kirkleeslightrailway.com