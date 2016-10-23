Login Register
Huddersfield nostalgia: A look back to 1985

  • By

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our photos?

It was the year in which British inventor Clive Sinclair launched the battery-assisted Sinclair C5 and the miners' strike ended after one year.

In July, Huddersfield's Ruth Lawrence, 13, achieved a first in mathematics at Oxford University, becoming the youngest Briton ever to earn a first-class degree.

In Huddersfield more than 50 majorette troupes from throughout Britain competed in the Kirklees Majorettes Championships in Greenhead Park.

The day-long competition was organised by the Yorkshire Carnival Association.

Also that year, five-month-old Jolene Mary Hendrick, of Dalton, defeated nearly 1,000 entrants to win the Examiner Bonny Baby Competition.

