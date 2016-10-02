Login Register
Huddersfield nostalgia: A look back to 1987

  • By

Are you pictured in our gallery from 1987

Sweet smiles of success: Cashing in are these Netherton children who raised £61 for the appeal with a jumble sale and bric-a-brac, cake and toy stalls. They are (from left) Laura Blezard, Dionne Hall, Keith Hall and Ross Blezard. 13th October 1987.
Sweet smiles of success: Cashing in are these Netherton children who raised £61 for the appeal with a jumble sale and bric-a-brac, cake and toy stalls. They are (from left) Laura Blezard, Dionne Hall, Keith Hall and Ross Blezard. 13th October 1987.

This year saw the Great Storm, when hurricane force winds battered the south-east of England.

Just a few days later, on October 19, a crash on the stock markets leads to £50bn being wiped off the value of shares on the London stock exchange.

November saw the first Acid House raves being reported in the UK.

Across Huddersfield, there were charity stunts galore as residents young and old continued to back the Examiner's £500,00 Bodyscanner Appeal.

December saw the England cricket team's tour of Pakistan almost come to an end when captain Mike Gatting and umpire Shakoor Rana argued during a Test Match.

On December 25, more than 26 million viewers watched an episode of Coronation Street in which Hilda Ogden (played by actress Jean Alexander) made her final appearance in the show after 23 years.

