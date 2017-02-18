Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Romance takes centre stage this week as we look through the archives for this special Valentine's themed nostalgia.

The photos in our online gallery include a Mothers' Union Valentine's Day service at Huddersfield Parish Church and a children who celebrated the special date with Valentine's cookies at Farnley Tyas School.

Look out for Huddersfield New College students who showed off their Valentine's Day gifts in 2006.

There are also pictures of Huddersfield couples who decided to tie the knot on Valentine's Day in 2005 and 2007.

And there's also a photo of the Barbara Peters School of Dance whose members enjoyed a Valentine Celebration at Huddersfield Town Hall in 2004.

If you spot anyone you recognise, then don't forget to tag them and let them know.