Huddersfield is NOT the worst place to live in England, despite taking an early lead in the competition no town wants to win.

In fact, our town didn't even finish in the Top 10 Worst Places To Live In England 2017, run by iLiveHere .

When the poll was launched earlier this year, Huddersfield was in the lead with nearly 6% of the vote .

This was ahead of towns like Bradford, Oldham, Rochdale and Hull which made the final list.

Huddersfield has previously appeared on iLiveHere where it was described as 'chav infested' and an 'absolute cr*p hole' .

We disagreed and we gave seven reasons why Huddersfield is a great place to live .

Naturally we were happy to see it absent from this shortlist of shame.

Here are the towns that made the Top 10 Worst Places To Live In England 2017:

10) Blackpool

"Once famed for its golden mile, Blackpool now conjures up images of drunken stags and hens, falling over in the street and spewing on themselves, before retiring to a grotty seaside B&B."

9) Oldham

'The most deprived town in England according to the ONS.'

8) Sunderland

'Sunderland’s only real claim to fame is that it has the highest rate of teen pregnancies in the Europe.'

7) Gravesend, Kent

'If you must come to Gravesend, please stop by the estate agents and buy my house.'

6) Bradford

(Image: Flickr/Tim Green)

'Roses need manure to prosper. The Yorkshire rose is fertilised by Bradford.'

5) Rochdale

'Excremental town'

4) Scunthorpe

'A town once voted the least romantic place in the country.'

3) Luton

'Everyone looks like they’re trying to escape.'

2) Hull

'What a f****** dump this place is.'

1) Dover

(Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

(too offensive to print here)