A Calderdale woman is bringing a world famous documentary on body image to Huddersfield in a bid to banish body blues.

Jessica Crawshaw, of Savile Park, Halifax, was so moved after watching Embrace, she decided to bring its positive message home.

The feature-length documentary was created by Australian mother Taryn Brumfitt after shedding post-baby weight to become a bodybuilder, only to realise she was still deeply unhappy with her body.

Jessica, 41, heard about the film after visiting Aussie friends, and claims it struck a chord with her after seeing pals battle anorexia.

She said: “The film really resonated with me, in part because I have watched my weight and dieted on and off since I was a teenager, but also because I have two friends that suffered from eating disorders for over a decade.

“It saddens me to think that there are thousands of women in the world that don’t feel they are good enough.”

In the film, Taryn travels the world to speak to women of all shapes and explores why women feel unhappy with their image. It features moving scenes, with one woman opening up on her bid to starve herself to be skinny.

It was created after Taryn shared an image on Instagram of her body while undergoing vigorous dieting and training alongside a shot of her after relaxing the gruelling regime. The image went viral after being shared thousands of times.

The film will be shown at Huddersfield Odeon at 8pm, March 7, the day before International Women’s Day. Tickets can be booked at https://tickets.demand.film/event/1451.