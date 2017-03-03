Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents have shared their stories about the huge cost of childcare.

The Examiner revealed earlier that sending your little one to a nursery can cost as much as three quarters of your salary if you work part-time.

Many Huddersfield mums and dads have taken to Facebook to agree that it is not worth the expense of trying to work.

Helen Kingston said: “It’s pointless. Me and my partner decided I would stay home after having our son.

“Going back to work just to be able to pay someone else to raise our child, for an extra maybe £100 a month? Ridiculous.”

Jessica Baxter said: “This is based on one child – when you add up what it would cost to put one child in nursery and the other in morning and after school clubs, you can be paying out more than your wage. It’s completely ridiculous!”

Rachel Sullivan, added: “That’s why I’m at stay at home. After my second we’d be worse off if I worked.”

Kirsty Bates, who has toddler twins and a three year old, said it was a “very sad, very frustrating truth.”

She added: “I work three evenings so that I’m with my children in the day.

“We certainly cannot afford any kind of childcare for the twins to allow my work hours to increase.”

Joy Edwards, said: “When I was working as a single mum I was paying £288 a week in childcare.

“It doesn’t seem fair. I decided to leave work and care for my little girl.”

Laura Wagstaff said: “My nursery fees are more than my wage.

“I’m just having to sit it out until, hopefully, we can get the 30 hours government support.”

Katie Tyndall said: “When you have children you don’t have them to pay someone else to teach them and look after them.

“You have children to do it yourself. The man goes to work the women stays home and raises the child.

“It’s been like that forever and in my opinion should stay that way.”

The story made David Muffitt angry.

He said: “It’s not about being WORTH it, it’s about doing your part, even if your only £10 better off.”

Aphra Irena Benn said: “This is not always the case.

“I dropped from full to part time (and dropped two pay scales) and we are £100 a month better off. People assume full time must be better financially but when we did the maths we were so wrong.”