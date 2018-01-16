Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Parish is set to become the most photographed building in town.

For its stock of picture postcards is running low so it has launched a competition for people to take new photos of the landmark building in the centre of town with prizes for the best ones.

Curate the Rev Simon Crook said: “Huddersfield Parish Church has long been an iconic building in the town and attracts many visitors.

“In 2014 the work on its conservation was voted by Examiner readers ‘as contributing the most towards helping improve the quality and image of the town.’

“And many visitors to the church like to buy a postcard as a memento of their visit so we are enlisting the help of the public to take some new and exciting photos of the building for us to make into a new set of postcards.”

There is a prize fund of £100 and the deadline for submission is February 19 with the winner announced on Saturday, March 3 at 12pm when the shortlisted pictures will go on display.”

Entry is free and the three categories are: classic exterior; classic interior and creative/contemporary and all pictures should feature the parish church in some way.

The judging panel will include Professor Christine Jarvis from the University of Huddersfield, Stuart Beaumont architects One17 who designed the award winning conservation work on the building and one of The Examiner’s photographers.

All entries must be in digital format, 300dpi, only two entries per person and should be sent clearly named and with contact details to revscrook@gmail.com. Postal entries (CD or memory stick) are accepted and should be sent to Huddersfield Parish Church, Byram Street, Huddersfield, HD1 1BU.

Read the full rules at https://huddersfieldparishchurch.org/2018/01/04/photography-competition/

The church is usually open from Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 4pm, Saturday 10am to 2pm and Sunday from 7.30am to 4pm.