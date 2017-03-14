Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 50,000 people - including some from Huddersfield - have backed a petition calling for the north of England to join Scotland.

First drawn up during the Scottish independence referendum, the petition was given a boost when the Conservatives won the 2015 General Election.

Since then, the campaign has continued to attract supporters, taking the tally to almost 52,000 signatures.

The fresh debate this week about Scottish independence and the implications of Brexit have prompted more people to sign the petition, with many new supporters hailing from Yorkshire.

The campaign says the northern English “feel far greater affinity with their Scottish counterparts such as Glasgow and Edinburgh than with the ideologies of the London-centric south.”

It wants the boundaries of Britain to be changed so the border runs between the river Dee and the mouth of The Humber, so that new-look Scotland would include Huddersfield, Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle and Sheffield.

Campaigners who launched the petition, using the slogan #TakeUsWithYouScotland said: “The deliberations in Westminster are becoming increasingly irrelevant to the north of England.

“The needs and challenges of the north cannot be understood by the endless parade of old Etonions lining the frontbenches of the House of Commons.

“The north of England should join the newly independent Scotland and regain control over its own destiny. We, the people of the north, demand that in the event that Scotland becomes independent the border between England and the New Scotland be drawn along a line that runs between the River Dee and the mouth of The Humber.”

A number of signatories added their comments.

Catherine Watson, of Skelmanthorpe, said: “Decisions made in Westminster have no beneficial outcomes for the population living in the north; south-centric governing!”

Robert Watson, also of Skelmanthorpe, said: “I cannot relate to the habits and customs of the present Houses of Parliament.”

Matthew Robinson, of Holmfirth, said: “London is a big self-serving tumour that sucks the life-blood from the rest of the country. It seems to take without ever giving anything back.

“Times have changed - we just don’t need the fat cats any more.”

Ashley Olsen, of Huddersfield, said: “I am not happy that we left the EU and also I agree with the SNP saying they want Scotland to stay in Europe.”