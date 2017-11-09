Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People who want to save HRI are being urged to join another huge rally after an Examiner article sparked outrage.

This week we have revealed hospital chiefs’ claims that patients have died because they were in the wrong hospital.

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust published case studies showing incidents where it said the patients may have survived if they were in Calderdale Royal rather than at the infirmary.

The examples used in documents for Kirklees Council’s Health and Adult Social Care Scrutiny Panel have caused uproar.

Karl Deitch from Let’s Save HRI described the case studies as propaganda.

Now, fellow campaign group Hands Off HRI (HoHRI) has called for another public show of strength.

They want people to form a human ring around the infirmary after a huge rally at Reinwood playing fields on Saturday, December 2, at 11.30am.

A statement from HoHRI, said: “Angry – yes we are – we have launched our judicial review and it seems the trust are now fast tracking plans to make our A&E and hospital unviable and little more than a large care home.

“It’s time to get back involved.

“If we won’t fight for our hospital – who will?

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“The article refers to needless deaths which have occurred at HRI which the trust says is because specialist clinicians were at Calderdale while patients were at HRI.

“We wholeheartedly agree – they have cherry picked services and clinicians from HRI and moved them to Calderdale.

“This is a sign of things to come. More people will die needlessly on the Elland Bypass and we are therefore calling for another rally.

“We are asking every citizen of Huddersfield to meet on the playing fields above the petrol station on New Hey Road, just above Lindley roundabout leading to HRI.

“Following speeches we then intend to walk to the hospital and alongside our usual Honk For Your Hospital event we shall form a human ring of protection around HRI.

“We would ask you all to wear blue to signify the unity of this town in its protection of its hospital.”

The biggest public rally over the controversial plans so far was held at St George’s Square in February 2016.

About 7,000 people gathered to hear speeches before marching around town showing their disgust at the plans to downgrade HRI.