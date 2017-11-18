Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

See how lifesaving animal operations are performed when a pet hospital opens to the public.

Visitors are invited to go behind the scenes at Huddersfield PDSA Pet Clinic, Greenhead Park, on November 25 (10am and 2pm).

The event will raise funds for Huddersfield PDSA Pet Clinic, a satellite centre of the main PDSA Pet Hospital, Bradford.

The two facilities cost around £1.7m annually to run but don’t receive any government funding.

The PDSA centres treat sick and injured pets, providing a vital service for pet owners who can't afford expensive veterinary bills.

The centres can see as many as 350 pets per day and perform 110,000 treatments a year ranging life-saving surgery to x-rays and treatment of long-term illnesses.

Senior vet at Huddersfield PDSA, John Taylor, said: "If you’ve ever wondered what goes on inside a pet hospital, all will be revealed.

"There will be plenty going on for the whole family, with behind-the-scenes tours of the operating theatre, free pet advice, a Christmas raffle and plenty of fun activities for children.

"We’re holding this open day as it will give people the chance to learn more about the charity’s vital work helping sick and injured pets."

He added: "We’re really looking forward to giving our in-depth pet hospital tours, offering animal lovers an insight into how pets get diagnosed, what happens in an operating theatre and how we help poorly pets recover after surgery.

"There will be hands-on demonstrations and children will even be able to experience life as a PDSA vet."