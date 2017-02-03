Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield photographer Christopher Nunn has been badly hurt during fighting in Ukraine.

He is understood to have suffered serious eye injures in a mortar attack in the war-stricken city of Avdiyivka.

Ukrainian doctors are now fighting to save his injured eye following the attack on Thursday evening.

At 6.13am this morning he alerted his Twitter followers he had survived.

According to the Facebook page of Ukraine’s anti-rebel military operation he was hit during shelling.

Mr Nunn is said to have picked up the injury during fighting between government troops and Russia-backed rebels in the east of the country.

He suffered multiple facial wounds from shrapnel, including a severe injury to the left eye, and an injury to the right eyelid, according to Alexandr Tolubayev, the deputy chief of the hospital in the city of Dnipro to which he was evacuated.

His friends says he will need financial support to ensure he recovers. Already more than £1,200 has been raised on Justgiving.

Click here to visit Christopher's Justgiving page.

His friend Phil Anderson posted: "We still don't know the full extent of Christopher's injuries as he's currently in surgery, but from what we do know; Christopher has very serious injuries to both of his eyes and will need financial support to ensure he recovers."

In February 2013, he set off for Ukraine in an attempt to learn more about his grandmother’s roots and has made several visits there over the past few years despite initially not knowing a word of Ukrainian or Russian.

A year later war broke out and all of a sudden he found himself a war photographer.

Here are some of his pictures from Instagram.