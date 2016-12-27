Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Poet Simon Armitage has announced he is to team up with the Bronte Parsonage Museum in Haworth.

Simon, from Marsden, is to be the museum’s creative partner for 2017, as a celebration is launched to mark 200 years since the birth of Branwell Bronte.

Simon will curating a whole programme of exhibitions and events celebrating Yorkshire’s most famous literary family.

The Parsonage is moving into the New Year with a £97,000 grant from Arts Council England, which will help fund a range of activities to celebrate the Bronte200 bicentenary celebrations.

Simon said: “Most people know Branwell either as the ne’er-do-well brother of the Bronte family or as the shadowy absence in his famous portrait of his three sisters.

“We’ll never really know Branwell properly, but in putting together events for his bicentenary I feel as if I’ve been privy to some of his hopes and dreams.”

The Brontes will hit TV screens this winter. Sally Wainwright, creator of the Yorkshire-based drama Happy Valley, has written To Walk Invisible, based on the three Bronte sisters. It will be shown on BBC1 on Thursday, December 29 at 9pm.

To see the full programme of events Simon will be hosting at the parsonage visit www.bronte.org.uk .