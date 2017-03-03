Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire Police has been rated as “good” by inspectors.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) found that the force is good at tackling serious and organised crime.

And it was praised for improving its response to newer threats such as human trafficking, cyber crime and child sexual exploitation.

But inspectors found that improvements need to be made in crime prevention and tackling anti-social behaviour.

West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson said: “Overall this is a very positive report and it is pleasing to see that HMIC have recognised the comprehensive on-going work to safeguard vulnerable people and provide full support to victims of crime which are crucial outcomes in the Police and Crime Plan.”

Inspectors highlighted officers’ good work in Huddersfield for engaging with the asylum seeker community.

The inspection comes as the force has made almost £160m of savings and lost 1,212 officers over the past six years.

But a recent recruitment drive aims to boost numbers.

Mr Burns-Williamson added: “HMIC have now graded West Yorkshire Police as Good across all three strands of the assessment which should give confidence to the public of West Yorkshire in their police service.”