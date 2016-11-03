Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pop in for a poppy!

A pop-up shop has opened at Huddersfield’s Packhorse Centre selling poppy-related products in the run-up to Remembrance Day.

The shop, which is manned by volunteers and students from Kirklees College, is selling items ranging from poppies and poppy pin badges to wristbands and reflectors, crosses, wreaths and limited edition cushions.

The shop, which is also the supply point for poppy-related items sold at other stores in the town centre, will be open until Saturday, November 12.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Kirklees, Clr Jim Dodds and wife Carol, were among the first to visit the shop where they met Richard Brook, president of the Huddersfield branch of the Royal British Legion and Poppy Appeal organiser for Huddersfield; branch chair and volunteer Sue Bevan and Steph Mills, of Kirklees College, who is in charge of the students taking part.

Mr Brook said the shopping centre had provided the unit free of charge and sales were already going well.

He said last year’s Poppy Appeal in Huddersfield raised £76,000.

“We have set a target of raising £100,000 this year and we hope the pop-up shop will help us get there.”