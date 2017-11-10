Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The first ever Huddersfield Poppy Dash takes place this Remembrance Sunday in Greenhead Park.

Described as a relaxed 5k Family Fun Run and open to all ages, it will raise money for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

Unlike lots of other runs, there is no registration fee for the Poppy Dash. Instead participants are asked to pledge to raise £20 in sponsorship with every penny going directly to the Poppy Appeal.

Runners are invited to gather at the War Memorial in Greenhead Park on Sunday, November 12, from 10.45am, and to wear their poppy with pride to observe the two-minute silence at 11am.

Then, 12-year-old Holly Baker, who has been specially tutored by her music teacher Alex Kenyon over the summer, will play the Last Post, before ceremonial cannon fire gets the race underway.

Debra Westlake, the legion’s community fundraiser for West Yorkshire, said: “We are really pleased to have this new Poppy Dash on the calendar in West Yorkshire and we would hope to make it an annual event.”

Mayor of Kirklees Clr Jim Dodds said he had been overwhelmed by the number of local companies and individuals who have come forward to offer their services for free.

“I’m urging those people who would like to do something practical and constructive to mark Remembrance Sunday, to get registered and dash for cash.”