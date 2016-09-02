Huddersfield post delivery service is first class says Royal Mail

Postal deliveries in the Huddersfield area are first class according to Royal Mail’s latest figures.

Its Quality of Service report for the first quarter of the financial year 2016-2017 reveals it has beaten its regulatory First Class mail target in the HD postcode area, with 95.5% of this mail delivered on time, according to independent research.

The First Class target is for 93% of mail to arrive the next working day.

Nationally, Royal Mail’s latest Quality of Service report reveals it had beaten its regulatory First Class mail target, delivering 93.3 % the next working day.

It also exceeded its Second Class mail target of 98.5%, delivering 99% of this mail within three working days for the first three months of the financial year 2016-2017.

Rob Jenson, Operations Director, Royal Mail, said: “Our postmen and women work extremely hard to deliver to some of the most demanding quality of service standards in the whole of Europe.

“We remain the only UK delivery company to publish our Quality of Service and we are proud to do so.

“We are more focused than ever on continuously improving and maintaining high standards of service for our customers.”

And in a separate development the Post Office says it is committed to sustaining its 11,600-strong branch network, saying its modernisation plans have added 200,000 extra opening hours in recent years.

The organisation said thousands of branches have been “transformed” with 4,000 open seven days a week, leading to shorter queues as people use Post Offices outside office hours.

Tom Moran, general manager of the Post Office network, said: “Our branch network of 11,600 branches is bigger than all the banks and building societies combined.

“The extra opening hours we’ve added over the last four years add up to the equivalent of 5,000 new branches – that’s a significant achievement that makes a real difference for our customers.

“More and more people have a local Post Office open early in the morning, late at night, and on the weekend.”

But the Communication Workers Union said earlier this month that its members in Post Offices had voted in favour of strikes in a dispute over job losses, pensions and the franchising of Crown offices.