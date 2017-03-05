Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you thought all spuds were the same, think again.

Hundreds of visitors were introduced to up to 30 less familiar types of potato at Huddersfield Potato Day, which took place in Newsome on Saturday.

Thirty different types of seed potato were on sale for home gardeners and allotment holders to grow – including Pink Gypsy, which is half white and half pink; dark-skinned Shetland Black; Salad Blue, which is blue inside and out; and Home Guard, a variety which was grown during the “Dig for Victory” days of the Second World War.

The free event at Newsome Scout hut was organised by Growing Newsome, a community of local food growers, and supported by the West Yorkshire Organic Group. There was also advice on composting from Kirklees Council and a stall selling fresh produce from Stirley Community Farm at Castle Hill.

Growing Newsome co-ordinator Diane Sims said the annual event started out as a “seed swap” between keen growers but added: “The potato ‘thing’ has grown over the years. This year was by far the biggest event we have ever had. Lots of people brought things in to swap, such as herbs, as well as buying seed potatoes.”