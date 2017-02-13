Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A prostitute who left a lipstick message to tell her client that she had “borrowed” his car has been jailed for four months.

And Sharon Wells has been arrested again over the weekend for other offences.

Wells scrawled the note on the bathroom mirror after spending the night with the man at a Travelodge in Huddersfield.

The 42-year-old had taken the vehicle to go and collect her next drugs fix, falling back into taking them following the death of her sister before Christmas.

She was arrested over the weekend for a new offence and blamed the death of another family member.

On January 10 Wells spent the night with the man at the Leeds Road hotel.

He awoke the next morning to see her getting into his Astra and driving off.

A message left in lipstick on the bathroom mirror read: “I’ve borrowed your car, won’t be long – about 30 minutes.”

"I've borrowed your car - won't be long": Prostitute stole client's car and told him with lipstick mirror message

The vehicle was later stopped on Hillhouse Lane by an officer who recognised Wells.

She was over the limit and confessed that she’d drunk a bottle of wine earlier.

Wells, of Blackhouse Road in Fartown, pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving without a licence or insurance, drink-driving and possession of cannabis.

She also admitted to a string of shop thefts and racially- aggravated threatening behaviour after hurling abuse at a newly qualified police officer as she commented on the M62 shooting of Yassar Yaqub.

Her case had been adjourned so that she could be assessed for drug treatment.

But before this could take place she was arrested on Saturday (Feb 11) after stealing £119 worth of goods from Home Bargains in Huddersfield.

Wells tested positive for the use of cocaine and opiates and was kept in custody for court, Kirklees magistrates heard.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, explained that there was a significant gap in his client’s offending until late last year.

He said: “Just before Christmas her sister died from cancer and she resorted back to taking drugs as a coping mechanism.

“You see somebody who’s declining very rapidly and stuck in a rut.

“The taking without consent is very odd and reflected that she’d started working as the debts crept up and she was in a bad place.

“Her brother died over the weekend and that’s another sad issue to deal with and she needs help.”

Magistrates jailed Wells for 16 weeks and banned her from driving for 12 months and eight weeks.