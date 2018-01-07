Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigners from Huddersfield Friends of the Earth fell to the ground to simulate dying in an anti-fracking protest in Huddersfield town centre.

They called the protest Red Lines and wore red to symbolise the ‘red lines’ they say the world must not cross in order to avoid dangerous climate change.

Several of the campaigners took part in a ‘die-in’ outside the bank to highlight the threat to human life posed by the extreme weather caused by climate change.

They held the event to highlight the bank’s continued role in funding fracking in North Yorkshire though its subsidiary Third Energy.

Barclays owns over 75% of Third Energy, the company which is currently attempting to start fracking near the village of Kirkby Misperton.

Chayley Collis from Huddersfield Friends of the Earth said: “Fracking is clearly incompatible with the global Paris climate commitment. The UK Government itself has also recently acknowledged that to have a reasonable chance of keeping global temperature rise below 2˚C we need to leave up to 75% of existing reserves of fossil fuels in the ground. Fracking crosses a climate red line and we cannot allow a new source of fossil fuel to take hold in the UK.”