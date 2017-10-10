Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Railway Station is closing for two days later this month.

And a series of engineering works are taking place on the rail network around West Yorkshire this month.

Network Rail says lines affected include Huddersfield, the Calder Valley line and Halifax.

There will be no trains running in or out of Huddersfield on Saturday October 28 and Sunday October 29.

It affects Huddersfield Town football fans making the cross-Pennine trip to Anfield when they face Liverpool FC on the Saturday at 3pm.

Northern Rail services will run between Leeds and Manchester Victoria, which can be accessed via Calderdale stations.

TransPennine Express will be operating rail replacement buses between Leeds and Huddersfield, via Dewsbury, as well as Huddersfield and Manchester Airport, via Stalybridge.

The vital engineering work follows on from the work which got underway in August when the station closed during the Food and Drink Festival.

It will see an upgrade of the signalling system which controls trains movements through Huddersfield and the surrounding areas.

The following changes are planned for the weekend of the station closure:

Sheffield - Huddersfield : buses will replace trains between Penistone and Huddersfield.

Leeds - Huddersfield via Dewsbury : buses will replace trains on the full route between these stations.

Leeds - Huddersfield via Bradford Interchange : buses will replace trains between Halifax and Huddersfield.

Wakefield Westgate - Huddersfield : buses will replace trains on the full route between these stations.

Manchester Victoria - Huddersfield : on Saturday, buses will replace trains between Stalybridge and Huddersfield. On Sunday, buses will replace trains between Manchester Victoria and Huddersfield.

Selby - Huddersfield : buses will replace trains between Leeds and Huddersfield.

Leeds - Manchester Victoria via Brighouse: trains will be diverted via Bradford Interchange.

Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Hull, Scarborough - Liverpool Lime Street: Buses will replace trains between Leeds and Stalybridge. Some bus services will be extended to run to and from Manchester Airport.

One train per hour in each direction will run between Manchester Airport and Newcastle via Doncaster, calling at Manchester Piccadilly, Stockport, Doncaster, York and all stations to Newcastle.

Network Rail have also informed residents of construction work taking place this month, which includes:

Sowerby Bridge/Greetland: between Sowerby Bridge and Greetland road rail machines will be delivering material at the two stations.

Halifax to Hebden Bridge: excavation work takes place in the Stubbing Bank area. The majority of the work will be undertaken between 10pm and 8am on October 14, 21 and 28. Hebden Bridge station will be the access point to the track.