A group of ramblers were followed on their walk – by nine escaped pigs.

Police were called to Thongsbridge after the walkers reached the main road and feared the herd would keep following them.

The walkers saw the funny side but needed officers from Kirklees Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team to come to their aid.

Officers from Holmfirth Police Station attended and, with the assistance of helpers from the nearby Holme Valley Camping and Caravan Park, managed to coax the adventurous pigs back into their field, securing the fence behind them.

The NPT posted the story and pictures on Facebook under the festive headline: “Pigs with no blankets!”

Police aren’t trained to deal with pigs but a spokesman said: “Thankfully some of us watch Countryfile!”

The story follows that of Savvi the pig, who escaped a farm in Skelmanthorpe earlier this month and became stuck in a stream.