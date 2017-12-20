Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield restaurant has been fined after being caught without a TV licence.

Saffron Restaurant on Wakefield Road, Scissett, was fined £74 for using a TV without a licence on the business premises.

The company, Saffron (Huddersfield) Ltd, was also ordered to pay £195 costs and a £30 victim surcharge following a hearing at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Following the case, TV Licensing urged businesses to check whether or not they needed a TV licence for their premises.

Any business showing television programmes as they’re broadcast on TV, or iPlayer – whether for customers’ use or in staff areas – must have a valid TV licence.

Anyone living on the premises must be covered by a separate licence.

Those without a valid licence are breaking the law and run the risk of a court prosecution and fine of up to £1,000 per offence, plus costs. Businesses found guilty are also required to buy a TV licence at £147, or they could face a potential second prosecution.

TV Licensing said a survey showed that business owners were concerned about the long-term risk to their reputation from being caught without a licence.

The survey of more than 250 managers at UK businesses – conducted with the British Chambers of Commerce on behalf of TV Licensing – showed that where a business needed to make cuts, just 14% would consider not paying for a TV licence where one was needed.

Asked what would motivate them to make sure they were licensed, 98% cited the potential reputational damage from being prosecuted for TV licence evasion.

Matt Thompson, TV Licensing spokesperson for the North, said: “We appreciate these are tough times for businesses, but to be fair to the majority who do pay the licence fee, we have to take action against those who watch TV illegally. As our survey shows, those businesses who do try to get away with it might find the price of being caught to be higher than just a fine.

“We’d rather businesses think ahead and check if they need a licence than risk being prosecuted. A licence costs £147 and can be bought in minutes online at www.tvlicensing.co.uk/businessinfo .”

Last year, TV Licensing enquiry officers visited more than 36,000 businesses across the UK – ranging from takeaways, restaurants and holiday parks to garages, hair salons and sports clubs – to confirm if they were correctly licensed.