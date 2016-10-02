Huddersfield has a rich Caribbean history - and this event celebrates it

A Caribbean Heritage Trail is being launched as part of Huddersfield’s Black History Month programme.

A guided walk on Sunday, October 9, will introduce people to sites and stories associated with the rise and cultural contribution of Huddersfield’s Caribbean community over almost 70 years.

The trail recaptures some of the pioneer years from the late 1940s to early 1970s when people came to work in the town.

Points of interest include some familiar and unexpected places: the ‘Railway houses’ and the ‘Houses of Parliament’ where people used to sit on park benches and discuss the concerns of the time.

The trail is prepared by Heather Norris Nicholson, Natalie Pinnock-Hamilton and Denzil Nurse.

Workers inside the old Silver Sands nightclub on Venn Street in 1992

Heather said: “The trail reflects the diversity of Caribbean history and recalls where people lived when they first came, where they did their shopping, went to church and socialised.

“The walk will share memories of early school days, trying to keep out of the rain and warm indoors with coal fires, door to door traders and a reminder of local music hotspots that have now disappeared under town centre redevelopment including the legendary music venues of clubs in Sparrow Park – the site of the bus station – and Venn Street which is now a car park.

“The trail risked turning into a marathon as so many suggestions came in as people heard about the project. We couldn’t include every point of interest within a manageable walking time but this provides a starting point for people to identify what they believe is important locally.”

The Caribbean Heritage Trail has been devised by Building African Caribbean Communities (BACC) over the past year.

Last year's Huddersfield Carnival procession

Made possible by the Discover Huddersfield Partnership, it is part of a series of led and self-guiding walks produced by experts that provide insights into the town’s diverse historic, architectural and community heritage.

The trail is also part of more ambitious plans to make Huddersfield’s Caribbean legacy better known.

The walk will leave from the Harold Wilson Statue in St George’s Square on Sunday October 9 at 2.30pm.

It will last between 90 minutes and two hours with a charge of £3 per adult.

No booking is required. The guided trail leaflet will be available from early October freely from the library, railway station and many other locations across town. * There is also a new music trail again produced by the Discover Huddersfield Partnership.

The 2015 Huddersfield Carnival procession

This has been created by students and staff at Huddersfield University as part of its ‘students as researchers’ strategy.

Albert Preston and Ciaran Lourdes-Binsley in history, and Sarah Wells in textile practice, worked with professors Rachel Cowgill (music) and Paul Ward (history) to research and create the trail with the majority of photos taken by Sarah Laurel.

The trail reveals the rich and varied nature of the town’s celebrated musical traditions covering the buildings, the people and the cultural influences that have cemented Huddersfield's reputation as a town of musical excellence.

These walks are part of a series produced by the Discover Huddersfield Partnership which cover a number of themes including Huddersfield’s heritage, social history and transport. Further information can be obtained by visiting: www.discoverhuddersfield.com or by contacting Discover Huddersfield at info@discoverhuddersfield.com or via Facebook or Twitter.