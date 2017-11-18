The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Huddersfield road has been sealed off after a serious accident.

Paramedics and police were called to the scene at the junction of Lightridge Road and Clough Lane at Fixby early today.

Two cyclists have been injured in a crash involving a hatchback car.

Police have sealed off both roads while accident investigation experts work to find out what happened.

The car involved, a black VW Golf, remains at the scene on Lightridge Road.

The car looks to have damage to its windscreen.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman confirmed that two cyclists in their 40s have been hurt and the accident happened shortly before 9am.

One has been taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary but the other has been taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

It is believed at this early stage that he may have suffered chest injuries.

The man at HRI is not thought to be badly hurt.

Lightridge Road is the one that leads to Huddersfield Golf Club which is based at Fixby Hall.

The road closures sparked traffic congestion into Brighouse.

It is not know how long the roads will remain shut.