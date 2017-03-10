Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What's more tedious than being stuck in a traffic jam?

Being stuck in a traffic jam that you could have avoided.

So here was have a round-up of traffic troublespots in and around Huddersfield.

Bradley Road, Bradley

The second phase of work to replace gas pipes in Bradley begins on the A6107 Bradley Road on March 13.

The £189,000 scheme is being carried out by Northern Gas Networks (NGN). The company is liaising with Metro to discuss alternative bus routes in order to avoid delays.

The phase is expected to last until June 12.

Wakefield Road, Aspley

Major gas repair works are expected to start at this eastern gateway of the town centre on Friday, March 10.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) have been replacing old pipes along Wakefield Road in the Moldgreen area.

Work got under way last August and has been continuing since. NGN say the works are scheduled to continue until March 13.

Waingate Road/Woodhead Road, Berry Brow

And more gas works on Woodhead Road and Waingate are causing massive problems to motorists heading into and out of Huddersfield to Holmfirth and Honley.

NGN says the essential gas mains replacement work is the last phase of a wider scheme at Taylor Hill Road to replace around 850 metres of ageing metal gas main with more durable plastic pipes.

Works on Waingate are expected to finish on March 17.

Huddersfield Road, Brighouse

The A641 Huddersfield Road is closed between Aire Street, near to the railway station, and The Calder pub opposite Sainsbury’s.

This is, however, only during the night with closures between 10pm and 5.30am.