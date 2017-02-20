Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hospital bosses have disputed government claims they did not pay the minimum wage to a worker.

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (CHFT) was named by the government in a national “name and shame” scheme for employers that failed to pay staff the minimum – which is currently £7.20 for workers aged 25 and over.

The Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy said the trust, which runs Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, owed one person £7,500.95.

But CHFT has said the incident was a “one-off.”

Director of workforce Ian Warren said: “This was an unfortunate and isolated case which came about due to a checking error which affected one of our 6,000 employees.

“We have apologised and corrected the position for our employee and have revised our checking procedures so that it won’t happen again.

“Of course, this trust is totally committed to the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage.

“This was a one-off which only came about due to an admin error.”

Meanwhile, Paradise Primary School at Dewsbury has admitted it underpaid some staff.

(Photo: Google)

A spokesperson said: “It is with regret that due to an oversight, Paradise Primary School erroneously underpaid certain junior staff who were classed as apprentices when in actual fact they had completed their apprenticeship.

“The staff concerned were reimbursed and measures have been put in place to avoid such future errors.

“We would like to apologise to all concerned.”

Two more Kirklees firms have been named on the government list of shame – Snack Shack at the open market in Huddersfield town centre and Dixxi Express takeaway at James Street in Batley.

Snack Shack could not be reached for comment.

A manager at Dixxi Express said he was aware of the claim but could not comment as the owners were abroad and could not be contacted.

Business Minister Margot James said: “Every worker in the UK is entitled to at least the national minimum or living wage and this government will ensure they get it.

“That is why we have named and shamed more than 350 employers who failed to pay the legal minimum, sending the clear message to employers that minimum wage abuses will not go unpunished.

“Excuses for underpaying workers included using tips to top up pay, docking workers’ wages to pay for their Christmas party and making staff pay for their own uniforms out of their salary.”