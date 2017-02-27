Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A nurse was forced to flee to safety after a man grabbed her identification card from her and shouted: “I kill”.

Another nurse working at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary also had her ID snatched from her as she encountered James Coard holding a fire extinguisher on one of the wards.

The 28-year-old then assaulted and escorted the frightened woman around the hospital and she was left scared to return to work.

Coard, of Wellington Street in Lindley, pleaded guilty to charges of threatening behaviour, criminal damage and assault.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that the incident happened at just after 1am on December 14 when staff nurse Adijat Hamzat was approached by Coard.

Mr Bozman told Kirklees magistrates: “He entered her personal space, tried to grab her identification card and shouted: ‘Give me your card, I kill’.

“She ran away and he followed her. She was then able to get into ward 11 and lock the door.

“The experience caused her to feel very scared and anxious in the following days.”

Another nurse, Faiza Hussain, was returning after collecting fluids from the medical assessment centre and saw Coard standing outside ward 6 with a fire extinguisher.

Mr Bozman said: “He said he was there to sort the fire extinguisher. She asked him for ID and he grabbed her ID card.

“She shouted for assistance and he grabbed hold of her left bicep and applied pressure.

“He held the fire extinguisher to the back of her head and told her to be quiet.

“Then he escorted her around the hospital before he was distracted by other staff and she was able to run off.”

Ms Hussain said she feared that she might die and was left frightened to return to work.

Coard, who also caused damage to the locks of two doors in the hospital, was arrested and taken to Calderdale Royal Hospital for a mental health assessment.

Magistrates were told that he was diagnosed as suffering from the effects of alcohol withdrawal causing paranoid delusions.

Coard, who was not represented, told magistrates: “This was a blip and I have no recollection of what happened.

“I’m very sorry to the two ladies that had to deal with my behaviour.”

Magistrates sentenced him to a community order with six months of alcohol treatment and eight days of rehabilitation activities.

He must pay the nurses £50 each in compensation.