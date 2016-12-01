Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A schoolboy from Huddersfield has won a competition to design a crime-fighting Christmas card.

Eight-year-old Alastair Kendrick from South Crosland Junior School was selected from hundreds of entries to the West Yorkshire Police competition.

His card features a police officer with a Santa hat with a police car sleigh.

Chief Constable Dee Collins said: “It was a difficult competition to judge with so many fantastic entries received but in the end I chose a card which brought Christmas and West Yorkshire Police together, and the idea of a Santa patrol is brilliant.

“I want to thank all the children for taking the time to design and send in their cards. They certainly brightened up our day.”

The four runners-up were Matthew Green, Eva Bradshaw, Daniel Collins and Sophie Fletcher.