Huddersfield has had the second warmest August in 12 years

Not a scorcher .... but not that bad

@MancyAsp/Twitter
Sunshine breaks through the mist over Meltham

It was a better August than you might have thought with temperatures in Huddersfield slightly above average and rainfall below.

The figures, compiled by Huddersfield University’s School of Applied Sciences weather station, show that August’s average was 16.78˚C (62.2˚F) making it the second warmest August in the past 12 years.

The warmest day of the month was Tuesday, August 23 with an average temperature of 22˚C (71.6˚F) and the highest maximum temperature of 28.4˚C (83.1˚F) was also recorded on this day.

The coldest day of the month was Tuesday, August 9 with an average temperature of 14.1˚C (57.4˚F). The lowest minimum temperature of 8.5˚C (47.3˚F) was recorded on Sunday, August 14.

A total of 58.8mm of rainfall was recorded during the month (average 68.2mm). The wettest day of the month, receiving 18.4% of the month’s total, was Thursday, August 25 with 10.8mm of rain. The driest spell was from Sunday, August 28 to Wednesday, August 31.

Sunny weather in Slaithwaite
The mean wind speed for the month was 10.87km/hr. The highest mean wind speed was Wednesday, August 3 with 23.04km/hr. The highest gust of wind for the whole month of 89.64km/hr recorded on Saturday, August 6.

The prevailing wind direction for the month was south west.

