Here's what the snow is like in Bradley, Huddersfield

Huddersfield’s first major snowfall of the year is on its way – probably.

Examiner weather forecaster Paul Stevens says we will see slight snow coverings this evening with outlying hills attracting the most flakes.

A spokesman for Kirklees Council said today: “We did a full grit at 6pm and as temperatures set to drop, we will continue to monitor.”

Parts of the country are expected to be even colder than Iceland as biting winds take their toll.

Paul added: “Temperatures will be just above freezing tonight (Thurs) and the wind will be coming in from the east giving everyone a bitterly cold night.

Remember this? Snowy Scapegoat Hill in January

“On Friday there will be more widespread showers and a dusting of snow. It will feel very cold.

“Friday night will be interesting with an even colder area pushing up from the continent while Saturday night the showers will be even more widespread.”

This will lead to three to 5cm of snow following in central Huddersfield and as much as 10cm falling in outlying areas such as Holme Moss.

As for Monday he says there is a 50/50 chance of a substantial snowfall.

He said: “This weekend will be very cold but Tuesday onwards will be milder.”