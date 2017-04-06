Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield law firm may help you get a gun legally – even if police have refused to grant you a licence.

And Kingsley Brookes Solicitors can represent you in court if your shotgun or rifle has been confiscated.

There are approximately two million legally owned guns in the UK.

Most are owned by farmers for defence of their livestock or by shooting enthusiasts for sports such as clay pigeon shooting and game hunting.

But to obtain and retain a firearms licence you must satisfy some very strict criteria.

For this reason those hoping to own a gun can often be refused while firearms licence holders are at risk of having their licence revoked or not renewed.

On its website Kingsley Brookes Solicitors said a refusal to renew a gun licence can have ‘devastating impacts’ on people who use their firearms legally.

The website says: “The revocation of firearms certificates and shotgun licences can have devastating impacts for those involved.

“Taking legal advice at an early stage can sometimes avoid a licence holder having their certificate revoked or not renewed.

“Even where revocation has already taken place, our solicitors may be able to negotiate with the police to persuade them to reconsider their decision, thereby avoiding the stressful process of an appeal.”

It adds: “Thorough preparation of an appeal is essential and we have the expertise to properly represent your interests. Once prepared we have the skilled advocates to properly present your appeal to maximise the chances of success.”

Can I legally own a firearm in the UK?

Yes.

What's the process for buying a gun legally?

First you’ll need to apply to your local police force for a firearms licence.

You will then go through a series of checks to see if you would pose a danger to the public or ‘the peace.’

If you have a criminal record or form for being a nuisance you can forget it.

You can expect a police interview and a home visit to check you have a secure way of storing your gun and ammunition, namely a proper gun safe.

A prospective gun owner will also need ‘good reason’ to own one, for example you’re a member of a shooting club or you need it for defence of your livestock. ‘Self-defence’ is not an appropriate reason.

If you do convince a senior police firearms officer that you are suitable to hold a licence you may own: