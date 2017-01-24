Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A project to build a new £500,000 sports pavilion in Almondbury is to launch a second phase of fundraising within the next month.

Supporters of the King James’s School Foundation have secured half the money they need to replace the school’s existing single-storey cricket pavilion which is dilapidated and too small.

The new facility will be a larger, two-storey facility, with four dressing rooms and a lounge and will be available for community, social and sports groups all-year-round.

Fundraising has been driven by the trustees of the King James’s School Foundation and the Almondburians’ Cricket Club which has used the facility for many years.

Graham Cliffe, chairman of the Trustees of the Foundation, said the pavilion would be a “flagship development for the school” when it is completed in 2018 or 2019.

Mr Cliffe said the second stage of the appeal would involving bidding for grants from other charitable trusts as well as asking for support from local businesses.

Backing for the project has come from former King James’s pupils including cricketer Ryan Sidebottom, former Huddersfield Town player Jon Dyson and Derek Ibbotson, the former athlete, and Hollywood star Lena Headey, daughter of John Headey, secretary of Almondburian’s Cricket Club.

Meanwhile, a small amount of preparatory work has taken place on site. The next step will be to ask builders to tender for the contract.