A keen sportswoman has been banned from driving after a member of the public told police that she had been drink-driving.

Alison Graham, who represented Yorkshire in golf and tennis, pleaded guilty to the offence when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The offence occurred late on February 3 when police were alerted to a red Volkswagen Golf being driven in the Linthwaite area.

Police were waiting for Graham when she returned back to her home in Holyoake Terrace and she was arrested.

Police station breath tests showed that she had 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Magistrates heard that Graham, a member of Huddersfield Lawn Tennis and Squash Club and Huddersfield Golf Club, had drunk four half pints at the tennis club before getting behind the wheel.

She’d felt fine to drive and was “completely surprised” to find police waiting for her when she got home.

Magistrates banned her from driving for 12 months.

Graham, 54, must also pay £340 fine and £85 costs.