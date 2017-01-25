Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield people got their dancing shoes on for BBC’s Our Dancing Town on Tuesday night – and the audiences loved it.

The show was a huge hit with audiences, as presenter Steve Elias ventured to different corners of the town gathering the troops for a spectacular performance.

Volunteers ranged from experienced dancers to the most unlikely movers and shakers, with even Mayor and Mayoress of Kirklees Jim and Carol Dodds chosen to finish the final performance with a twirl.

(Photo: BBC)

The show was praised for its idyllic shots of Huddersfield’s countryside and focus on our textile heritage, as well as seeking influence from residents’ multi-cultural roots.

Following the cancellation of this year’s Huddersfield Carnival, Steve drew choreography inspired by Carribbean moves, as well Indian Bhangra dancing and Sikh sword rituals.

Dancing novices took part from all over the town with workers at Taylor & Lodge woollen mill in Lockwood and boxers from Rawthorpe Amateur Boxing Club having a go.

(Photo: BBC)

Even Dixons Ices owners Charles and Nancy Cartwright got their itchy feet tapping, while Hadfields bakers clapped their hands and threw flour about in the final extravanganza, which weaved through streets from Cross Church Street to John William Street, ending with a bang outside Huddersfield Station.

Steve described the town as “vibrant and extraordinary” and “bursting with brilliant colour.”

And the final show reflected just that, featuring bhangra dancers, children on skateboards, a Dixons’ ice cream van and boxers punching the air as the carnival edged towards the camera as they painted the town red.

(Photo: BBC)

Twitter users delighted in the scenes, with one writing it was a “very clever programme bringing the people of Huddersfield together by celebrating heritage, business and their families.”

The only downer was the torrential showers that put a dampener on rehearsals.