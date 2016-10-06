Huddersfield stadium hotel gets the green light

Artist's impression of the proposed £13m hotel by the John Smith's Stadium

A new four star hotel by the John Smith’s Stadium has been given the green light.

Councillors agreed to allow the six storey, 149-bed “business class” hotel to go ahead.

It is thought it will provide investor confidence and kick start the full £100m HD One scheme which includes a ski slope, shops and bars.

The council has provided a £9m loan towards the £13m Radisson Park Inn hotel to be built on what is now the clubhouse for the Direct Golf driving range.

Kirklees says it will borrow the cash at preferential rates and make a profit on the loan.

The six strong council Strategic Planning Committee unanimously agreed to allow the proposal.

Chairman Clr Steve Hall joked: “Hopefully in a couple of years we’ll see it full of Italian, Spanish and Germans when Huddersfield Town are in Europe.”

Clr Carole Pattison said she fully supported the plan.

“I look forward to seeing it in use,” she said.

Clr Paul Kane, said: “It’s a much needed facility, not just for Huddersfield, but for all of Kirklees.”

Clr Andrew Pinnock queried the fact that the HD One multi-storey car park will not be built until after the hotel.

But a planning officer said there was plenty of parking in the meantime to cope with the hundreds of hotel guests.

Kirklees Council has heavily backed the hotel as it will bring hundreds of new jobs and money to the region.

It was also noted that a “lack of 3/4 star” hotel hinders the John Smith’s Stadium’s chances of hosting major sporting events.

The lack of executive quality hotel rooms close to the stadium has been cited as part of the reason it has struggled to attract big events in recent years.

When launched as the McAlpine Stadium in 1994 it hosted global rock stars including Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams, Elton John, the Eagles and REM.

But since the 1990s, apart from occasional rugby league international fixture, the 24,500 capacity stadium has been overlooked in favour of venues in Leeds or Manchester.

Local firms and the university have also said there’s a lack of luxury rooms for guests and visitors.

Kirklees Stadium Development Limited (KSDL), the developers behind the HD One scheme, is now expected to submit more planning applications for the remainder of the scheme around the John Smith’s Stadium.