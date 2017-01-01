This year may have been wildly unpredictable at best so as we say goodbye to 2016 we look at the moments showing the best of people in Huddersfield and Kirklees.

January

After floods devastated parts of Kirklees and Calderdale, communities responded in the best possible way by pulling together.

Mia (10) and Aimee (4) McElroy with Christmas presents they are donating to children affected by the floods

Two little girls from Lindley were so touched by victims’ plight, they donated their Christmas presents to help. Mia Robinson, 10, and Aimee McElroy, four, of Lindley, were so moved by images of the flooding in Calderdale they wanted to help.

February

Stressed mum Katie Nicholas was choked by the selfless act of a mystery stranger who paid her £26 shopping bill when she realised she had forgotten her bankcard at Morrisons in Waterloo.

Katie Nicholas with shopping paid for by a mystery stranger at Morrisons, Waterloo, when she had forgotten her bank card.

March

We witnessed the incredibly moving footage of Syrian girl Maryam, who was born without legs, take her first steps after Huddersfield photojournalist Will Wintercross raised £20,000 for prosthetic limbs.

April

Age proved just a number for Emley runner Pat Ainsworth, who ran her 19th London Marathon aged 70.

May

Fallen Huddersfield heroes Lisa Head and Tom Wroe had their names honoured when Kirklees Council named streets in Almondbury and Meltham after them.

June

The murder of Jo Cox in Birstall horrified the world, but Jo’s constituents refused to let an act of hatred divide them. Instead, Kirklees saw all its MPs come together while Batley Choir recorded a charity single in her memory.

July

One police officer’s good deed moved people to tears and hit national headlines when he helped an elderly shopper with dementia. Pc Dave Cant teamed with Sainsbury’s Shorehead staff when the woman became confused, taking her home and offering her shopping free of charge.

An elderly woman with dementia was found in a confused state at the Sainsbury's store in Shorehead, Huddersfield. She was given the flowers and shopping for free and taken home by Kirklees Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team.

August

Dreams became reality for Huddersfield athletes as they took to the podium at the Rio Olympics.

Ed Clancy of JLT Condor

Cyclist Ed Clancy took gold while Marcus Ellis won bronze in Badminton.

September

MS sufferer Lynne Spencer was given a bravery award after she pulled her 92-year-old neighbour from a house fire in Paddock.

Lynne Spencer describes rescuing her neighbour Peggy from the fire

October

Hero strangers helped reunited autistic youngster James Davies with his comfort blanket after losing it in Mirfield. Mum Tina appealed on Facebook sparking a hunt before it turned up in Whitegates estate agents.

November

Parkrun regular Sean Doyle got a bit emotional after hitting his 100th Parkrun.

Event organiser Simon Brass addresses runners at Sean Doyle's 100th Parkrun at Greenhead Park, Huddersfield.

Sean, of Brockholes, was given a 6% survival chance after collapsing from cardiac arrest at his seventh run in 2013.

December

When Pc Sally Baines tweeted about two boys in care who had never received Christmas presents, hundreds came out to donate toys and presents.

The show of Christmas spirit left Huddersfield Police Station in awe, and went on to make national news.

Pc Sally Baines on amazing response to appeal for boys in care